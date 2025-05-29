More than £32,000 has been raised for charity as part of a fundraising skydive.
At the start of May, 23 individuals took to the skies in support of Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, and smashed the original fundraising target of £5,000.
The event, which took place at Skydive Northwest in the UK, saw participants, including Hospice Isle of Man chief executive John Knight, leap from a height of 14,000 feet, all in aid of children and families supported by Rebecca House.
Rebecca House provides specialist respite, palliative and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions from birth to 18 years.
The funds raised will go directly toward ensuring children and their families continue to receive compassionate and expert care.
Mr Knight, described the experience as both ‘exhilarating and deeply meaningful’.
He said: ‘Jumping out of a plane at 14,000 feet is a daunting challenge, but knowing it was for the children and families of Rebecca House made every second worthwhile.
‘I’m immensely proud of everyone who took part and incredibly grateful to those who donated so generously. This money will make a real difference.’
The participants involved in the skydive and representatives from Rebecca House recently met for the cheque presentation.
Another spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man added: ‘The skydiving team was made up of community members, staff, and supporters, all united by a shared commitment to the mission of Rebecca House.
‘Every pound raised helps ensure that children facing the most difficult circumstances can experience moments of joy, comfort, and dignity.
‘Hospice Isle of Man extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, donors, and supporters who helped make this event such a resounding success.’