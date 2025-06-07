Mikey Evans has been disqualified from Tuesday’s Supertwin race one by TT organisers.
The Santon man finished second to Michael Dunlop on the Defabet Racing Kawasaki, but has now been disqualified from the race after the team failed to produce the machine for the mandatory post-race technical inspection.
TT organisers, ACU events, released the following statement in relation the event on Saturday lunchtime: ‘Michael Evans, machine number 5, Dafabet Racing, has been disqualified from the Supertwin TT Race 1 at the 2025 TT after the team failed to produce the machine for the mandatory post-race technical inspection.
‘Initial checks were undertaken by the event’s technical director, technical officers, and technical officials at the conclusion of the race on Tuesday, June 3.
‘As part of this process, the engine was sealed and subject to further mandatory examination at the conclusion of the Supertwin TT Race 2 on Friday, June 6.
‘The team were unable to produce the machine for the technical inspection within the required timeframe.
‘Therefore, the competitor has been disqualified from the race result.
‘Revised results for the Supertwin TT Race 1 will be issued in due course.’
Mikey, who retired at Glen Helen on the opening lap of Friday’s race, posted on social media: ‘I am absolutely devastated, as is the whole Dafabet Racing team, with the news regarding my TT podium being taken away.
‘Everyone could see how much it meant to me. As a rider I did not know anything was wrong with the bike or I would not have gone out on it.
‘Please no messages as I will not be making any further comments on the matter at the moment.
‘Heartbroken but I will move forward.’
‘We wish to apologise to the race organisers, the fans, our fellow competitors, our sponsors, and – above else – to Mikey for this error, for which the team take full responsibility, and we thank him for his professionalism through this process and throughout TT 2025.’