Two juveniles have admitted breaching their bail conditions by associating with each other.
The 14-year-old and 15-year-old cannot be named due to their age.
They are both charged with affray and were previously granted bail with a condition not to contact each other.
The court heard that they had breached this on August 10.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood agreed to allow bail to continue with the condition remaining that they do not associate with each other.
They will appear in juvenile court on a future date.