Kath Smith from RSPB Leighton Moss will be giving a talk to Manx Bird Club next week.
The event takes place at at Union Mills Chapel on Tuesday (February 3) at 7.30pm.
Kath, who is visitor experience manager at the Leighton Moss, will be talking about the reserve and how it is managed for both visitors and wildlife.
Located at Silverdale in Lancashire, it is the nearest RSPB reserve to the Isle of Man and is easily accessible from Heysham.
This talk should be of interest to anyone who has visited in the past or who would like to know more about the fantastic array of wildlife to be seen during all the seasons.
Everyone is welcome to attend.