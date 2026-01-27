A number of roads around the Isle of Man are closed this morning (Tuesday) as Storm Chandra brings severe gales and heavy rain, with commuters urged to plan their journeys accordingly.
In its latest update issued shortly before 7am, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said several routes are blocked due to fallen trees, with some closures expected to remain in place until daylight assessments can be carried out.
A spokesperson said: ‘Due to the size of the fallen trees and the current weather conditions, commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
‘The route from Kirk Michael to Douglas will remain closed until a safe assessment can be carried out in daylight.
‘Our teams are also working to remove a large tree on Lezayre Road, though progress is currently slow due to the conditions. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available.’
There’s road closures, bus diversions, airport disruption and Steam Packet sailings are scrapped.
Follow our dedicated Storm Chandra live blog below for updates throughout this morning.