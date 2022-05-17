Kelly family celebrate 30 years at ‘The Pev’

The licensees of The Peveril, a popular pub on the quay in Peel, celebrated their 30th year of running the business over the weekend.

Family, staff and regulars came together to mark the special occasion, with drinks being sold for £1.92 in reference to the year 1992, which was when Kevin and Christine Kelly returned to the island to take over The Peveril.

Now both retired, three daughters, Karen, Dawn and Vicky keep the historic pub in the family name and run it themselves.

After confirming the purchase of the pub on May 15, 1992, Christine and Kevin had to do most of the work hours themselves, due to a limited number of staff and the three daughters being at school, but despite originally finding it difficult, they soon settled into running the pub and made vast improvements as they went.

The most noticeable changes they have made to ‘The Pev’, which is believed to have been built around 1730, is the creation of the beer garden from the existing car park on the quayside, as well as uncovering the stone fireplace in the bar.

Over the years the pub has become an integral part of the Peel community, and the Kelly’s have made great friends with different customers and staff, none more so than former long-stay bartender, the late Frank Windsor, who became a real part of the family and is sadly missed.

Karen Kelly, one of three sisters who manage The Peveril, believes that similarly to previous years, the current crop of employees are hugely important to the business.

She said: ‘The team of staff we have now are a great bunch, true friends, reliable workers and always ready for a good party.’

Every good pub has to have a pub cat, and Karen stated ‘The Pev’ is no different, with Alfie being ‘a firm favourite of locals and visitors alike’.

Despite all the enjoyable moments throughout their time at the pub, the pandemic hit The Peveril hard.

Up until Covid the pub would only be shut once a year, on Christmas Day, and Karen said it hurt a lot to close for a long period and that The Peveril was impacted more than most in the hospitality sector.

She said: ‘There were tears that first day the lockdown was announced, it was difficult as things were so uncertain with real worry about what the future held.

‘We are not the type of business that could really be adapted to social distancing when meeting up with people outside of your household, and making conversation with staff, friends and strangers is what the place is all about.’

With all restrictions now gone, The Peveril is looking forward to an uninterrupted summer, with the likes of the Peel Carnival’s 75th year anniversary, the World Championship Viking Longboat Races and the famous TT races all expected to bring footfall in through the pub doors.

With 30 years in the family name, Karen Kelly wants the future of the pub, that looks over Peel harbour, to remain the same.

She said: ‘It really has been a wonderful 30 years here, the three of us Kelly children have grown up surrounded by a great community spirit and now each have two kids of our own to share in it.