Commissioners have now been offering a discounted service through recyclecollect.im since August 1, with a monthly subsidy of £2.88 per household.
The new limited trial, which will be reviewed by the commissioners in early 2023, follows a similar partnership between the recycling pickup service and Santon Commissioners.
Commissioners chair Kirrie Jenkins thanked Beach Buddies for the service they provided, she said: ‘Bill Dale and the Beach Buddies team have done a great job and we have seen some positive results in terms of increasing recycling in the parishes and we will continue to work with Bill on other initiatives.
‘Accessibility is often key to recycling so the commissioners are keen to trial the kerbside service from recyclecollect.im. Over the next few months we hope to see whether even more people can be encouraged to recycle.’
Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, said that the scheme had been a success in the charity’s point of view with ‘virtually all’ of the 15 bins placed around the parish being full upon collection every week.
He said: ‘We recycled glass, tin cans and plastics (at the amenity sites) once a week. It was not the easiest job but we kept to a strict schedule, chiefly through Beach Buddies volunteer Michelle Turner, who did a truly excellent job.
As far as the future is concerned, then our system certainly works. Arbory and Rushen are going down another route as a trial, but we have retained a very good relationship with them and are happy to help out again in the future, if required.’
Clerk of the commissioners Phil Gawne said: ‘Recycling items is not only good for the environment; it also helps reduce the amount people have to pay through their rates to dispose of waste at the incinerator.
‘The local authorities have a number of initiatives already throughout the southern districts with bring banks as well as the recycling centre at the Southern Amenity Site and would encourage all parishioners to recycle as much as they can.’
Parishioners who are interested in using the service, which is currently advertised at full price as £3.99 per collection, should visit the recyclecollect.im website where they will be guided through the process.
All existing customers will receive an email from recyclecollect with further information on how they can update their subscription and start receiving the discount.
