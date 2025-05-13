Fifty-nine-year-old Christine Fair bit a woman’s leg after grabbing her by the hair, while Andrew Davie Fair, aged 62, was involved in an altercation with the woman’s friend.
Ms Fair pleaded guilty to common assault, while Mr Fair admitted provoking behaviour.
They both also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the complainant in the case was at the Albert Hotel, at Chapel Row, on September 29, at 4.30pm.
The licensee said that they saw Ms Fair punch the complainant’s partner in the stomach multiple times near the toilets, so they stepped in to separate them.
The Fairs were then said to have both hurled abuse at the complainant’s partner, and were asked to leave the pub.
They did so, but continued to loiter outside.
The complainant then came out and Ms Fair was said to have approached and grabbed her by the hair.
She threw the woman to the ground and was then said to have got on top of her, dragging her around.
The complainant managed to stand up, but Ms Fair was then said to have bitten her on the leg.
The victim then got into a car, while Ms Fair banged on the window.
The complainant’s friend was said to have been involved in an altercation with Mr Fair.
The couple were later arrested at their home, at Head Road in Douglas.
Both defendants were represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until May 20, so that a probation report can be prepared for Ms Fair.
Bail has been granted for both parties, with a condition to reside at their home address.