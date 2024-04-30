The Mountain Road closure for TT preparation works has been extended due to poor weather conditions.
The road was closed on Monday (April 29) and initially expected to re-open at 10pm tonight.
However, due to the poor conditions, the section of the Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa and the Bungalow will remain closed overnight.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said: ‘Unfortunately the weather over the past two days is far poorer on Snaefell than was forecast.
‘There are several sections of road that were planed out yesterday in readiness to be re-laid today as improved weather conditions were anticipated. This has not been the case and it has proven too wet to achieve a good or lasting result.
‘The weather forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday) appears to be much improved and suitable to re-lay the carriageway and apply road markings.’
The DoI expect the road to be fully open again at roughly 4:30pm on Wednesday, with ‘a further announcement to be made sometime tomorrow’.