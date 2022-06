KFC is now open

Cars are already lining up at KFC on its opening day ( IOM Today )

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The new KFC on Peel Road in Douglas is now open.

The Starbucks cafe also on the former Eurocars site still does not have a firm opening date.

An Indian restaurant is also planned for the site, as Excel Construction Group confirmed back in March.