KFC is now open
By Siobhan Fletcher | Reporter |
@siobhanfletcher[email protected]
Monday 20th June 2022 10:00 am
Share
Cars are already lining up at KFC on its opening day (IOM Today )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The new KFC on Peel Road in Douglas is now open.
The Starbucks cafe also on the former Eurocars site still does not have a firm opening date.
An Indian restaurant is also planned for the site, as Excel Construction Group confirmed back in March.
The unit will be Vellikas Kitchen, the sister establishment to the Ramsey Indian restaurant and is anticipated to be open ‘at the back end of this year’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |