Kids can spend the summer unleashing their creativity

An arts studio has unveiled its full programme of courses and workshops aimed at keeping young creative minds occupied through the school holidays.

The Art Reach Studios, on Mill Road, Peel, are hosting workshops lasting between one day and one week, letting kids get to grips with different mediums, techniques and creative processes.

A 3D ceramics workshop takes place from Monday, July 25, where children can make their own adventure-themed ceramic sculptures over two days.

There will also be two four-day art boot camps, where kids can spend four days at the studio, creating a variety of art work and designs, under the tutelage of the Art Reach team.

The two courses begin on Monday, July 30, and Monday, August 15.

There are also courses where children can design wall art murals and Viking-inspired designs, as well as a family day, where adults and children can create together.