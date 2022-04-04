Kids get hi-vis
Monday 11th April 2022 11:25 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Children from Marown Primary School have been kitted out with a new shipment of high-vis vests, which were donated by Mylchreests Motors.
School administrator Breege Conmy said that it means that every student will be able to wear one when the school goes out together.
Pictured are: (Back row) James Mylchreest and headteacher Ian Longshaw. (Middle row, Lto R) Joseph Jennings, Evie Lund, Olivia Willamson, Scarlett Elder, Sam Wolstencroft and Brooklyn Shelley. (Front row) Conor Williamson, Eva Garrad, Stephanie Stuart and Eden Craine.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |