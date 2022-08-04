Kim Dean makes Commonwealth Games history
Kim Dean finished eighth in the women’s lightweight para-powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday afternoon.
By competing in the event, Kim became the first para athlete in history to represent the island at Games level and she is keen for others to follow in her footsteps.
The former Isle of Man Disability Sportsperson of the Year got off to a great start with an opening lift of 80kg, completing it with the minimum of fuss in front of a good number of Manx fans inside the NEC arena.
The physiotherapist followed that up with another clean lift of 84kg to continue her impressive start on her Commonwealth Games debut.
But she suffered a setback with her attempted 87kg lift, with the officials deeming it to be a no lift.
Kim and her coach challenged the decision but their appeal was rejected, meaning she finished the final in eighth place.
