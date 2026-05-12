A whistleblower who claimed he was instrumental in exposing the King Gaming saga has lost a bid to challenge a £25,000 settlement reached with the company’s receivers.
The employment tribunal dismissed Seng Hooi Yap’s application to have the settlement agreement set aside.
Mr Yap was a former employee of Champion Tech, part of the King Gaming Group.
Champion Tech ceased trading and entered receivership after police raided King Gaming premises in 2024.
Mr Yap claimed his whistleblowing directly led to the collapse of King Gaming and that he had been ‘instrumental in exposing a major international fraud’.
In August 2022, he lodged a claim for constructive dismissal with the employment tribunal.
Then, in April last year, a £25,000 settlement agreement was reached between Mr Yap and the receivers through the Manx Industrial Relations Service.
However, the following month he applied to have his original complaint reinstated.
He alleged he had been misled into accepting the settlement, which he argued should be declared void.
Mr Yap claimed he would never have agreed to the £25,000 payment had he known the true position regarding the company’s finances.
He said sister company MIC, which funded the payment, held around £30m.
But in a ruling, employment tribunal chairman Douglas Stewart said: ‘The fact that King and MIC had multi-millions in their restrained accounts appears to have coloured Mr Yap’s attitude.’
He said the tribunal unanimously concluded there had been no misrepresentation by anyone acting on behalf of Champion.
Had Mr Yap established misrepresentation, the tribunal would have had no hesitation in setting aside the settlement agreement, he added.
During the tribunal hearing, Mr Yap withdrew all allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation.
The tribunal considered the validity of the settlement agreement after the High Court dismissed an appeal brought by the receivers of Champion Tech Limited.