Kirk Andreas Produce Show had a record breaking number of entries this weekend.
Saturday saw the event celebrate 120 years of competition and community involvement, with over 830 entries recorded by show secretary Jo Brew.
The show welcomed back nonagenarian judge Mr Ronnie Fairbairn, who judged the traditional classes, won by Mr Ken Kewley for suggane, lanket and thumb rope making.
Commentary was provided by Mr Bob Kewley who explained what was happening and encouraged youngsters to have a go.
The show allows friends and neighbours to catch up, and teas, coffees and home made cakes were available courtesy of the catering team led by vice chairman Claire Quayle.
hunt
Meanwhile, the children were able to take part in the popular ladybird hunt.
Some of the winners included local farmer and rugby maestro from the Lhen, Billy Kneale, who took the honours and won the much coveted RES Kerruish Cup for the best exhibit in the show, beating off very strong competition from a record breaking pumpkin grown and exhibited by regular supporter of the show, John Crebbin of Greeba.
Billy’s hand-made and unique metal work sculpture of a Highland bull created out of scrap metal from around Billy’s farm captivated both the judges and show visitors’ attention, with its fine detail and accuracy combined with some quirky extras.
Billy also won the Mrs M Craggs, Best in Crafts Shield for her metal bull sculpture.
First Reserve was the 440lb pumpkin shown by John Crebbin which was delivered to the entrance doors of the Andreas Parish Hall in style by a skilled Loadall driver, together with a second marginally smaller pumpkin.
Organisers believe this pumpkin may be a new all-island record, adding that it certainly tops previous Andreas Produce Show records, including those pumpkins entered by the late Harold Leece, also of Greeba.
After the prize presentation many of the exhibits were left for the auction and show visitors were entertained by the auctioneer Mr Michael Taggart sporting a unique Manx tartan tie.
Show chairman Jackie Faragher said: ‘It is fabulous to watch youngsters proudly coming into the hall with their home-grown courgettes, beautifully painted pebbles and animals made from fruit and vegetables.’