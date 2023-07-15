There was a kitchen fire at a property on the Glen Rushen road in Glen Maye last night (July 14).
At 9.44pm fire crews from Peel and Rushen stations were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to the site.
The fire and rescue service said: 'Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building, extinguished the fire and removed a chip pan to outside.
'A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and a positive pressure fan was used to ventilate the property.
'The male occupant had been alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms and was treated by paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation.
'Crews remained in attendance for approximately 60 minutes to ensure that the property had been made safe and ventilated.'
The fire and rescue service added: 'When cooking in the home it is very easy to get distracted, never leave cookers and/or hobs of any description unattended. Working smoke detectors when fitted will always give you an early warning of a problem save lives and protect your property.
'It is important to ensure that all internal doors within a property are kept shut in particular at night or when a property is unoccupied to prevent the passage of smoke.'