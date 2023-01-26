Phil McDermott joins as chairman while Kristan McDonald joins as chief executive officer.
The appointments come at an important time for OV as it looks to scale up its operations with a specific focus on its growing portfolio of innovative Internet-of-Things (IoT), global roaming services and ‘Smart SIM’ solutions to customers worldwide.
It leverages Manx Telecom’s mobile network infrastructure, engineering expertise and global network agreements with other mobile network operators to provide global cellular connectivity to IoT and mobile service providers in the UK and other international markets.
Phil McDermott, a board-level executive and investor in IoT, energy tech, and health and wellness businesses, will provide strategic direction for OV.
He said: ‘OV is in a fantastic position with over seven million IoT connections deployed, growing well ahead of the market, and with an excellent reputation and capacity for future growth.
‘It is uniquely positioned to take advantage of its core network infrastructure, direct agreements with more than 600 network operators globally, and IoT reseller enablement tools in order to accelerate growth.
‘I am greatly looking forward to working with Kristan and the OV team to help realise that growth potential.’
Kristan McDonald takes charge of day-to-day operations as chief executive officer of OV, having previously held leadership roles in several technology and connectivity businesses.
He is also known for his role as president of the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.
He said: ‘OV is in a great position to build on previous successes with its ability to offer global IoT coverage combined with the flexibility of being able to directly negotiate local rates and deliver solutions tailored to customer needs.
‘OV is fortunate to already have a highly skilled and dedicated team and I look forward to working with them and Phil to deliver on our growth plans.
‘This is an exciting market to be in as many companies are waking up to the possibilities and opportunities presented by IoT connectivity.’
Manx Telecom chief executive officer Gary Lamb said: ‘We are excited to strengthen the OV team by bringing Phil and Kristan on board.
‘To have someone with Phil’s wealth of experience to chair the OV Board and provide strategic direction will be critical as we enter this next phase of growth.
‘Kristan’s broad experience across scale-up tech, SaaS and services businesses will provide the leadership needed to enable OV to grow at an accelerated pace whilst still providing customers with robust and highly scalable networking access technologies and services.’