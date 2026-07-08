A court hearing that could lead to an anti-vaccine campaigner and his wife being evicted from their home in Ramsey has been fixed for later this year.
A high court claim for possession has been issued against Courtenay Heading and his wife Judith.
It has been lodged by the landlord and owners of Richmond House on Richmond Road who intend to sell the property.
The Headings were served with a notice to quit towards the end of December, and were given three months, until March 31 this year, to vacate the premises.
But they have refused to do so, although they have continued to pay the rent.
A case management hearing before Deputy High Bailiff Chris Arrowsmith heard that the Headings had lived at Richmond House for 11 years and for a long time, relations with the couple who were their landlords had been ‘extremely cordial’.
The Headings, who did not appear for the hearing, maintain that they made an unconditional offer to buy the property for £500,000 a year ago and this had been accepted in writing.
But the Deputy High Bailiff said things had ‘gone haywire’ when Mr Heading attempted to transfer a £50,000 deposit directly to the bank account of their landlords.
He said there had been ‘something of a falling out’ as that process wasn’t acceptable to the claimants.
Mr Arrowsmith said there were two issues to consider - whether or not the claimants had committed to sell the property and whether the notice to quit was defective.
He set a date for the possession hearing to take place on November 19 this year.
The Deputy High Bailiff said it was clear that the Headings were aware of Wednesday’s proceedings but had chosen not to attend.
Advocate for the claimants, Paul Kerruish, said the defendants were litigants in person and ‘unfortunately have very strong views about the legal profession’.
They are seeking an order in the high court for possession of the property and ‘mesne’ profits continuing at a daily rate of £44.38 until Mr and Mrs Heading have moved out.
Mesne profits compensate property owners for unlawful occupation.
The Headings had been warned that if they fail turn up at court their home may be at risk of being repossessed in their absence.
If a possession order is granted by the court, it can be enforced by the Coroner if the occupants don’t voluntarily move out.
‘Justice for Jabbed’ campaigner Mr Heading told Isle of Man Today that he had delivered an 81 page document, followed by a further five pages, to the claimant’s advocate confirming their offer to buy Richmond House.
He had also supplied a copy of his book ‘Health Heretic to Common Law Advocate’ and then delivered a 22-page document to the Manx court in the afternoon that he was due to appear at the case management hearing.