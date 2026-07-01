Richard and Maureen Wilmot applied for permission to appeal a possession order for Langdale, on Ballaleigh Road, following the non-payment of a bank loan.
Their grounds of appeal included claims that court documents had not been properly served, that Lloyds International and Cains Advocates had acted improperly, that there was 'new evidence' of fraud and that they had been denied a fair trial.
Mr Wilmot claimed an advocate at Cains Advocates 'has been colluding with the suspects defrauding us of £1.5 million to mislead the court'.
The application was signed 'Wilmot and family' and described them as 'Serious Fraud and Robbery VICTIMS of Cains new "friends"'.
Mrs Wilmot also wrote to the court asking for the Kirk Michael property to remain on the market for sale. In her letter she claimed: 'I am frightened that this has now become part of the criminals' plan in following us over here to the Isle of Man: dare I mention the Freemasons.'
The judgment also records that Mr Wilmot is serving a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Thorn Cross Prison in Warrington after being convicted in his absence of fraud and forgery at Taunton Crown Court in June 2025. He was arrested in October last year and transferred to England to serve the sentence.
The appeal raised a number of grounds, including alleged breaches of process, judicial bias and claims that the proceedings were brought on a false premise and 'could be an elaborate scam'.
The couple asked for all previous orders to be set aside, the auction of the property to be halted and the house returned to them.
However, Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC dismissed every ground of appeal, describing the application as 'totally without merit'.
The judgment concluded that Mr Wilmot's conduct in the Isle of Man proceedings closely mirrored behaviour criticised by the English courts.
Judge Cross said: 'This tactic of challenging the validity of the court process ... bears similarity to his conduct in the proceedings with which I am concerned. It demonstrates, in my view, that Mr Wilmot is willing to manipulate the court process.'
Referring to the allegations against Cains, Judge Cross said: 'These are bare accusations devoid of any evidential integrity.'
He was equally critical of references to Freemasonry and conspiracy.
Judge Cross said: 'Claims of apparent conflict, associations with Freemasonry, hinting at the court staff's acquiescence in some form of conspiracy are baseless and made deliberately to cause maximum hurt and distress for the recipients.'
Mr Wilmot also questioned the integrity of Acting Deemster Wild, who granted the original possession order.
Judge Cross rejected those criticisms outright, adding: 'Acting Deemster Wild's conduct was exemplary and beyond reproach.'
He described Mr Wilmot's 'challenges to the integrity of Acting Deemster Wild and Deputy High Bailiff Arrowsmith' as 'scandalous'.
As well as dismissing every aspect of the appeal, Judge Cross imposed a two-year Extended Civil Restraint Order covering all courts and tribunals in the Isle of Man.
This means Mr Wilmot cannot bring further legal proceedings without the court's prior permission.