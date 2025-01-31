Ramsey Swing Bridge will be closed to vehicles for a further month while repairs are undertaken on the landmark structure.
The bridge originally closed on January 22 for up to a week after damage was identified on its deck.
However, the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team has now stated the closure will be extended for at least another four weeks.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘An initial inspection has identified some defects with timbers, which support the road surface on the northern causeway leading to the bridge.
‘The prohibition on motor vehicle traffic using the bridge will be extended for another month, beyond the expiry of the current closure to allow further survey and assessment work to be undertaken by the department’s design team across the whole of the bridge and causeway.
‘In the mean time, the bridge will remain available to pedestrians and cyclists and it will be swung open as usual to give access to the inner harbour to water-born craft.
‘It is likely there will be occasions that the bridge will be swung open for several hours at a time to facilitate aspects of the inspection work.’