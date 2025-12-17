A 51-year-old Ramsey man has admitted drink-driving while more than triple the legal limit, and on bail for another offence.
Hugh Adam MacDonald, of Faaie Wyllin, had previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath on a different date.
He will be sentenced on January 15 after a probation report has been prepared.
The failure to provide a breath sample offence was committed on May 2.
While on bail for that, MacDonald was then arrested for drink-driving on June 27, at the 33rd milestone on the Mountain Road, failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 126, with the limit being 35.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood requested the probation report and the defendant was bailed until sentencing.