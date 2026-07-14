Lichfield Properties Ltd is seeking approval in principle to redevelop office buildings on Finch Road as a five-storey residential development.
Plans have been submitted which could see 26-36 Finch Road converted from office space into apartments.
Lichfield Properties Ltd previously submitted a detailed application to develop the site as offices in 2008, which was approved by the planning committee. An appeal by Douglas Corporation was later dismissed.
The scheme had been pursued in response to a pre-let agreement for the entire office space, but this subsequently failed to materialise.
Now, the applicant says there is no longer demand for office space in the area and wants to build apartments instead.
In a covering letter, the applicant says: ‘While there has been interest in some of the proposed office space over the years, even that interest has now ceased.
‘The existing buildings have also become difficult to let and the planning approval has also now lapsed.’
The previous scheme consisted of more than 38,000sq ft of office space across five levels and 74 car parking spaces.
However, the latest proposals could see the site redeveloped to provide 28 apartments and 30 car parking spaces.
The applicant continued: ‘As a consequence of a lack of commercial demand Lichfield Properties Ltd now proposes development of the site as residential apartments.
‘As this will be more of a speculative development our client is initially pursuing a planning approval in principle. However, to enable any approval to inform and offer confidence to the following detailed design we have provided further outline information for consideration.
‘We believe the principles of this scheme are greatly improved over the previous application referred to and represent a proposal for a major urban regeneration development in Douglas.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.