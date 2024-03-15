Visiting cruise ships are to be landed with 55% hike in harbour fees.
Amended regulations to go before Tynwald this week will see the maximum cap applies to pleasure cruise passenger vessels increase from its current fee of £3,213 to £5,000.
The Department of Infrastructure says the increase in charges reflects the rising costs of provision of harbour infrastructure and services.
There will also be a general 5.7% increase to the current charges that the DoI applies for facilities it provides at the island’s harbours, as well as payable harbour dues.
Updated regulations will increase the charge for the registration of pleasure craft by 5.7%, with the department saying this is being proposed to reflect the rising costs of the administration of fees. Amended bye-laws, also going before Tynwald this week will apply the 5.7% to fees for pleasure boat and boatman licences.