Largely dry, showers later

The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:

Largely dry today with sunny intervals, but also a risk of a few passing showers from about mid-afternoon onwards. The south or southwest winds will increase fresh to strong and rather gusty by the afternoon, with the top temperature around 20 Celsius.

Tonight a few showers are likely as the winds ease, then tomorrow will start cloudy with scattered showers. However, these will then die out during the afternoon as sunny intervals arrive, but with strong northwest winds developing as well.

Outlook

Easing winds tomorrow night, then fine and dry on Tuesday.

Sunrise: 5:18am Today Sunset: 9:31pm Today