Largely dry with some bright spells
Friday 9th September 2022 5:26 am
Peel at 6.24am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
A largely dry day today, and whilst bright at first it will soon turn cloudy with the chance of some brighter spells returning later in the day, moderate locally fresh northeast winds and a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
Dry with bright or sunny spells particularly in the afternoon on Saturday with light winds and a highest temperature of 20°C.
Largely dry and bright for much of Sunday with outbreaks of rain arriving later in the evening or overnight. Light to moderate southeast winds increasing moderate to fresh. Top temperature 19°C.
Sunrise: 6:40am Today Sunset: 7:51pm Today
