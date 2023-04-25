The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Largely dry with sunny spells after a chilly start to the day, with just a small risk of the odd isolated shower. A light, mainly easterly breeze with temperatures gradually recovering through the morning. Top temperature 10°C.
Another chilly night with temperatures down to around 1°C, giving a fairly widespread grass frost.
Outlook
A similar day tomorrow, dry with sunny spells, light winds and a maximum temperature up to 11°C.
Hazy sunshine on Thursday with a light to moderate east or southeast wind. Cloud thickening as the wind freshens for a time in the afternoon, giving a threat of some patchy rain overnight. Top temperature 12°C.
Sunrise: 5:55am
Sunset: 8:39pm