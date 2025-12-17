Isle Listen is encouraging people to sign up for its Himalayan charity challenge, with a limited number of places still available.
The ten-day trip is due to take place from November 7 to 17, 2026, and will see participants travel to northern India to trek in the Himalayan region around Dharamshala.
The itinerary includes four days of trekking and two days supporting a local school project. The challenge is being delivered by charity adventure specialists Different Travel.
Anyone interested in taking part is being asked to contact the charity before the end of the year.