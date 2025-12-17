Firefighters were called to 11 incidents across the Isle of Man on Tuesday, December 16, with the majority requiring multi-agency responses alongside other emergency and public services.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said its crews worked closely with colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Isle of Man Constabulary, the Department of Infrastructure and Manx Utilities as they responded to a range of incidents throughout the day.
Among those were three road traffic collisions, a number of ambulance assists and several calls where crews were able to provide direct support to members of the community.
Police confirmed that one of the collisions resulted in a road closure between the Cronk-y-Voddy crossroads and Barregarrow, which remained shut until later in the evening while emergency services dealt with the incident safely.
Elsewhere, a separate crash near Fairy Bridge in the south of the island caused delays for motorists heading home during the evening rush hour. Drivers were urged to be patient while emergency crews worked at the scene.
In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for their cooperation during a number of road closures.
‘We’d like to thank the public for their patience during several road closures while crews worked to resolve incidents safely,’ the service said.
The busy day comes as emergency services continue to remind motorists to take extra care on the island’s roads, particularly during winter conditions when weather, reduced daylight and heavier traffic can increase risks.
It added that fire and Rescue crews regularly work alongside partner agencies to ensure incidents are dealt with as quickly and safely as possible, while minimising disruption to the public.
No further details were released about the incidents attended on Tuesday, but emergency services reiterated their appreciation to those affected for their understanding as crews carried out their duties.