Last Rushen heritage talk of the season

The last in Rushen Heritage Trust’s season of talks at the Erin Arts Centre takes place on Monday (May 16) with Manx National Heritage’s curator of archaeology Allison Fox.

Miss Fox will take the audience ‘Around the South in 30 Objects’ as she explores the history of the south of the island, presenting a specially curated discussion of the familiar, and not so familiar, artefacts that have been discovered and the stories that they tell.

She has been curator of archaeology at MNH since 2002, having achieved a degree in archaeological sciences from the University of Bradford, going on to work in the Borders, Kent, Shetland and Inverness before returning home to the Isle of Man.

She has a Master’s degree in museum studies, and is an associate of the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists and of the Museums Association. Her role at MNH is to look after the wonderfully varied archaeological artefacts in the Manx National Collections and also to help interpret the Island’s heritage.