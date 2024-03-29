The Covid-19 Spring booster campaign advised by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will start in the island the week beginning April 15.
Those eligible for the booster are: individuals aged 75 and over (this includes those who turn 75 by June 30); residents in care homes for older adults; people aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.
The Manx Care vaccination team are relocating from the Chester Street Hub, to a new temporary venue at Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas.
The majority of the spring programme will be delivered from Summerhill View.
Taking in to consideration the needs of more vulnerable individuals, arrangements have been made to deliver a limited number of appointments from sites situated in the north, south and west regions of the island on selected dates.
Manx Care’s interim medical director, Dr Marina Hudson said: ‘The spring booster allows those who are at risk of severe Covid-19 to maintain their protection and will enable those who are most vulnerable to remain protected through the summer months.
‘Vaccination remains our best protection against severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation. I would encourage anyone who is invited for their vaccination to take up the offer.’
Letters and emails will be dispatched to those eligible for the spring vaccination, including appointment time, date and location.
Those who receive an email or letter are encouraged to take up the first appointment offered, but can email [email protected], including your name and date of birth or NHS number, or call 111 to rearrange if necessary.
If you have recently been diagnosed as immunosuppressed, or believe that you are eligible for the spring programme, please contact the vaccination team by calling 111, or emailing [email protected].