The title of Lord of Mann then passed to the British monarchy, with King George III the first to hold it and King Charles III the most recent to be proclaimed as Lord in 2022. The island’s customs revenues also passed to the British Government up until the mid-1860s. However, the Atholls continued to hold manorial rights and other perquisites in the island until John Murray, 4th Duke of Atholl, sold them to the British Treasury in 1828.