Two law firms have merged, creating what they say is the ‘largest network of advocate offices across the island’.
Corlett Bolton, which is based in Douglas, Peel and Port St Mary, is merging with Ramsey-based Kerruish Law.
Sally Bolton, director of Corlett Bolton, said: ‘We remain committed to delivering our ethos of being “truly local advocates”, which has seen the practice expand in recent years to Peel and Port St Mary as well as Douglas, and now Ramsey.’
Paul Kerruish, managing director of Kerruish Law, will continue as an advocate, but will have more time to spend on his craft distillery business Fynoderee.