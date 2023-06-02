The Laxey Fair won’t be going ahead this year.
Garff Commissioners has announced the fair will ‘be rested this year’ following lengthy deliberation while the ‘format is considered’.
The event celebrates the village’s Victorian industrial heritage.
It’s usually held on the Washing Floors and pupils from Laxey School dress up in period costumes.
The fair’s committee said: ‘The Laxey Fair Committee sincerely apologise for any disappointment and appeal for volunteers and parents of children at Laxey School to join the Laxey Fair Committee and offer ideas on how the Laxey Fair can be relaunched next year.
‘The Laxey Fair Committee plans to hold a meeting early in July, at Garff Commissioners Office and would welcome anyone who is willing to come forward with ideas and energy to attend.’
It added that further details regarding the date and time of this meeting ‘will be issued shortly’.