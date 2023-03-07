To mark Fairtrade fortnight, which is currently taking place, Dalby Church is screening two short films tomorrow (Wednesday, March 8).
The films are A Darker Side of Chocolate and Make the World a Better Place.
The programme starts at 7pm in the schoolrooms.
The two films tell why there’s a need for Fairtrade and show the positive difference Fairtrade can bring to changing lives for producers around the world.
There will be an interval between the films with Fairtrade baking and produce tasting and time to ask any questions about the issues behind Fairtrade and products available.
There is no need to book, no charge, but donations to help us cover costs are always greatly appreciated.