Learn more about bats on this walk

The Manx Bat Group will conduct its next public bat walk in St John’s on Saturday, July 9.

Meeting at the arboretum car park at 9.30pm, the walk will set off after a brief introduction to bats and their habits, in particular their echolocation skills.

Using bat detectors the public will be able to hear and see the bats as they forage for food around the village.

Members of the Manx Bat Group will explain what it is people are hearing on their detectors and what the different species of bat sound like.

The bat walk is free of charge and open to all ages, although it is requested that children are accompanied by a responsible adult.