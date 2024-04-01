The building that housed a much-loved institution which shut its doors last month has been put up for sale.
Peel’s Manx Legion Club branch, located on Douglas Street, closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, March 17.
Club bosses previously revealed that it had taken the ‘difficult’ decision to shut after ‘receiving financial accounting and legal advice’.
The property which housed the club has now hit the market and estate agent Black Grace Cowley has slapped a £395,000 valuation on the four-story site.
In its description of the building, it said: ‘This centrally located property is currently laid out as a club with pool, darts and snooker areas, and bar.
‘Viewing is recommended to appreciate the scale and potential for the building.
The building’s property listing shines a light on some aspects of the site that were previously off-limits to members of the general public.
Former patrons of the club would be forgiven for not realising that the building contained four floors, given that only two were accessible to punters.
The site’s ‘large’ basement comes complete with a ‘barrel slide’ that faces out to Douglas Street while the ground floor has been fully fitted with a bar, fixed booth seating and customer toilet facilities.
A snooker room and club room previously occupied the first floor along with a service kitchen and toilets.
The second floor, which was previously used as a storage area, is said to be ‘suitable for refurbishment and potential residential use (subject to consents)’. None of the photos accompanying the listing show the 5,000 square foot building’s basement or second floor.
However, a note from the estate agent said that viewing the site was recommended to ‘appreciate the size and potential of this property’. The club’s closure, which took many by surprise in the west of the island, was described as a ‘difficult decision’ to make by the club’s secretary Gary Hardman when news broke.
In a statement issued online, which was released in January, Mr Hardman said: ‘In order to clarify and avoid further speculation, this notice advises our patrons that after receiving financial accounting and legal advice the club committee has taken the decision in consultation with expert advice that the club intends to cease trading at midnight on Sunday March 17.
‘This is a difficult decision for the committee who have sought to act in accordance with the expert advice provided and in the best interests of our valued and dedicated staff.’
Many took to social media to express their sadness over the closure.
One said: ‘This is a tragedy that this has happened, it will be missed in Peel so much’.
Another added: ‘Can it not be saved still? It’s very sad the Isle of Man is losing venues like this’.