Last year the Isle of Man employment and equality tribunal found that Dr Ranson was unfairly dismissed by the DHSC as a result of whistleblowing.
The tribunal stated that she was subjected to ‘a pattern of disgraceful behaviour’ at work, and described Dr Ranson as enduring ‘a period of torrid humiliation with stoic dignity until her health suffered as a result of what she had been forced to endure’.
A few days ago a remedy hearing was held, the purpose of which was to do no more than to decide the amount to be awarded to Dr Ranson.
Although one might consider the sum involved to be high at a personal level, the difference between the maximum and minimum amount that Dr Ranson might receive is insignificant compared to the amounts that the government, with the approval of the MHKs, spend on irrelevancies every week.
One might think that it would be in the interest of the government not to argue extensively but to end this saga as quickly as possible.
Instead, the civil service hired a KC who subjected Dr Ranson to a style of interrogation that resulted in her not only breaking down in tears, but on several occasions the hearing had to suspended so that she could leave the room and compose herself.
People who were at the hearing have described it as ‘harrowing’, ‘inappropriate questioning’, ‘aggressive’, ‘violation of privacy’. I think the most appropriate word for this type of behaviour is ‘bullying’.
The KC was working on instructions from civil servants, so it is sensible to believe that not only was this style of interrogation done with the approval of the government, but that it was done at their request.
I have not seen an adverse comment by any MHK about this hearing, so it is clear that they also approve of this behaviour.
It seems to me that the bullying culture in government continues.
It is a great pity that television cameras were not permitted at the hearing.
The government could put the video on YouTube, with the title ‘Come and work in the health service on the Isle of Man – this is how Civil Servants and politicians will treat you’.
Colin Clark
Westfield Drive
Ramsey
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of January 31.
