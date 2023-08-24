It has become apparent that many of the electric vehicles and bicycles are likely to ignite.
I wonder how many people who own electric vehicles park them in multi-storey apartment or office buildings?
Should we be concerned for our safety?
I feel our fire department should, immediately, look into where electric vehicles should be parked safely, before people get hurt.
Daphne MacOwan
Ballajora Hill
Maughold
This letter first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 20, 2023
