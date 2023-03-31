It is all very well professing support to absent teachers such as occupational health, well-being programmes and packs, staff welfare, and mental health tools (Manx Independent, March 9), but it is all useless if you do not address the underlying causes.
For example, overworked, bullying, etc. What data set is being collected for this?
I agree with MHK Jason Moorhouse that 90 teachers off with stress and other mental wellbeing issues is indeed concerning.
Education system ticking time bomb comes to mind.
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of March 28.