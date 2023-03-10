The projected 60% rise in the price of electricity is a poll tax (remember Mrs Thatcher) on the Manx people.
All will pay the same increase from the wealthiest to the poorest.
Only the homeless living on the street will escape. Everyone else needs to use electricity.
In his recent budget Dr Allinson could have increased the rate of income tax to protect the price of electricity.
Then the better-off could have supported the poorest instead of the other way around.
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of March 9.