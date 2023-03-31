There has been much said on Dr Allinson’s Assisted Dying Bill over the last few months with direct criticism being levelled at the bold, and arguably biased, way it was presented to the general public for consultation.
This has often led to accusations of ‘behind-closed-doors’ political manipulation projecting the distinct, yet unsavoury air of, feudalistic untouchability and all the natural arrogance that comes with it.
A few weeks ago, however, the papers highlighted a refreshing, ‘bucking the trend’ victory of public opinion over political reluctance in the very public exposure of the Queen Elizabeth II High School sex education scandal. The ‘Press Pause’ reaction from the Chief Minister, should surely be applauded for all its democratic overtures in implementing the will of the people – or should it?
Perhaps, the more salient question should be, is this typical of the Isle of Man Government’s democracy in action or, is it rather, as a direct result of international embarrassment?
This raises a potentially even more worrying thought.
What if, the very probable, adoption of the UK’s, hate speech legislation comes to pass – what then?
Would that mean, sentiments like these, would no longer be published for fear of offending any extremes of diversification?
I worry that this, seemingly, unbridled enthusiasm for, arguably, the very worst aspects of Woke culture, is in danger of negating the natural checks and balances of, perspective and common sense, normally relied upon to curb the political swing to the realms of nonsensical excess.
It does, however, make you wonder how readily the, ‘Pause Button,’ would have been pressed, had the subject not attracted so much outside attention.
In the ever-strengthening climate of global and centralised dominance that allows the likes of President Macron to contemptuously ride roughshod over accepted political practice, there surely has never been a more important time to police our own government’s actions for any similar traces of arrogant despotism.
The article in last week’s independent on the initial findings from the sex education probe, further confirms this disturbing trait our own government’s natural inclination towards protective denial.
Rather than seeking to reassure and placate concerned parents with promises of more open and transparent dialogue, they unashamedly, attempted to shore up their own defences.
Julie Edge’s ‘I don’t feel it’s right for the curriculum to be decided by people who are not professionals…’ and, while commenting on the exposure on Facebook, laments that, ‘…our legislation is quite poor around that at this time and we need to tighten up that as soon as possible…’ further demonstrates the government’s desire for unchallenged doctrine.
This, closed door, leave it to the professionals, attitude, is none other than the very antithesis of democratic politics which, should be abhorred by all those who believe in the voice of the people. How much further a step would it be, before a government minister could simply justify their actions with a dismissive, ‘because I said so?’
The long and short of it is, the sex education scandal has exposed the unpalatable truth that, the government appears to be more interested in seeking legislation to protect itself from criticism than to ensure that this type of event never happens again.
The preservation of a child’s childhood should be sacrosanct and open to all to protect. Whatever your views, it is undeniably a sad day, when it takes a group of local parents to become noticed on the international stage, before any action is taken.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of March 30.