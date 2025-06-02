Ryan and Callum Crowe smashed the sidecar lap record on their way to a third TT victory on Monday afternoon.
The Jurby brothers made short work of the first three-wheeled contest of the week, winning by more than a minute from 14-time winner Ben Birchall and new passenger Patrick Rosney.
The Crowes’ second and final lap of 121.021mph (18 minutes 42.350 seconds) was three seconds inside the previous record of 18:45.850 set in 2023.
Third was podium first-timers Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie who were 17.351 seconds down on Birchall and Rosney.
Speaking after the race, a delighted Ryan Crowe said he was surprised by their speed on the Opul/Kelproperties LCR Honda.
He said: ‘I didn’t think we’d do that, it was that windy out there.’
There has been conjecture about whether the class will move to standardised engines from next year, Crowe adding: ‘If no one can better it this year, it [the record] could be ours forever.’
Passenger Callum praised his brother in the winner’s enclosure adding: ‘It’s not easy to go that fast - it was some ride by Ryan after a testing week.
‘Massive thanks to the team that have worked not just week, but all winter.’
Birchall was quick to praise his rivals after they broke the record he set with his brother Tom in 2023.
He said: ‘Congratulations to them - they’re in a great place.’
‘I know how much hard work goes in to going that fast.’
Talking about his new passenger Rosney, Birchall added he was pleased with the result suggesting there is more to come from the pair: ‘It will come, but we need a bit of time.’
Crawford and Hardie were over the moon with their first podium on the Team ARC/SJH Bodyworks Kawasaki. Crawford said: ‘We’re really happy with the result - it was hard out there.
‘Thanks to all the team for getting us here and a special mention to say we’re thinking of Team Founds who would have been in here if not for their crash in qualifying on Sunday.’
Reduced to two laps because of the day’s compressed schedule, the Crowes were flying from the off, with the rest of the field left to jostle for the other podium places.
Lewis Blackstock and newcomer passenger Oscar Lawrence were firmly in the mix for a podium finish, but dropped off the pace after having to stop to make adjustments on their Dave Holden Racing Yamaha.
Former World Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement would eventually finish fourth on the Brookland Sand & Aggregates CES Yamaha, another impressive result at what is the pair’s second TT having made their debut last year.
Newcomers Kieran Clarke and Andrew Johnson were a further eight seconds down on them in fifth, ahead of fellow first-timer George Holden and passenger Mark Wilkes in sixth.
The experienced Ramsden brothers, Steve and Matthew, were next home in seventh, while Blackstock and Lawrence recovered to finish eighth.
Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes rounded out the top nine.
Island pair Darren Hope and Lenny Bumfrey came home 11th just behind Robert Dawson and his passenger Matthew Sims in 10th.
Manx newcomer David Marshall and Irish passenger Luke Galligan were the final finishes in 25th place on their competitive Mountain Course debut.