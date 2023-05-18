I am in favour of keeping the work permit system, as this allows the department to decline the issue of work permits in certain circumstances, particularly if the department deems that Isle of Man workers have not been given fair consideration for a given vacancy.
One of the highest considerations of the Isle of Man government must be to protect and enable Isle of Man workers, and more broadly to look after the people of the Isle of Man first and foremost.
In addition to this oversight by the department and approval/rejection system, the small administrative requirement of having to apply, and to pay a small fee, helps local workers to maintain an advantage, however slight, in that it requires a small amount of inconvenience to obtain a permit.
This is mentioned as a negative in section 4.1 of the Work Permit Consultation document, and states as follows: ‘Feedback continues to be received from industry that even having such a process around the recruitment of employees in such a tight global labour market places the island at a competitive disadvantage.’
I would argue that this is correct, there may be some small disadvantage due to the inconvenience of having to apply for a permit, when this is obviously not required for anyone classed as an Isle of Man worker.
The current system obviously slightly favours Isle of Man workers, and it is right that it does, and it bears repeating that it is the responsibility of the government of the Isle of Man to look after the people of the Isle of Man first and foremost.
One could argue that the best results for the Manx economy would be accomplished by letting businesses hire whoever they want, from wherever they want, without government restrictions, but I would disagree.
There is a tremendous pool of talent for business to choose from on the island, and taking steps to encourage Isle of Man workers who have attended university or other training in the UK to return after their studies, to take part in our local economy, would be preferable to revoking this advantage enjoyed by Isle of Man workers.
Businesses who are adamant that they are unable to recruit locally would obviously be able to continue to apply for permits as they do currently, and the department would continue to issue permits in these cases, unless it could reasonably be asserted that the business in question had not made adequate attempts to fill the vacancy locally.
I do not support the proposals, as if work permits are to be ‘turned off’ for some sectors then this would almost certainly disadvantage Isle of Man workers, who currently have the advantage of government oversight, ensuring that businesses have at least attempted to fill their vacancies from the pool of Isle of Man workers.
Businesses would be free to bring in staff from elsewhere, who could potentially be from disadvantaged areas and consequently willing to work for lower wages, without having to demonstrate that any attempts have been made to hire locally.
The work permit system has protected Isle of Man workers for decades, from potentially large numbers of overseas workers coming to fill jobs which could be completed by Isle of Man workers.
It is my opinion that the standard of living enjoyed by Isle of Man workers, would almost certainly be negatively affected by these proposals if they proceeded.
Obviously businesses would still be subject to Isle of Man minimum wage laws, currently at £10.75 for adults, but the point is that wages above this level could, and almost certainly would end up falling for Isle of Man workers as a direct result.
I think businesses would welcome the lifting of restrictions, but this would clearly have a detrimental effect on Isle of Man workers, who rely on their government to act in their best interests, and to protect them from profit seeking businesses, who would be only too keen to reduce costs, from flooding the Isle of Man labour market with the lowest paid staff they can find, to the detriment of our own local workers.
Jamie Wright
Raad Roagan, Peel
This letter first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of May 2.
