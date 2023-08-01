Stonehenge would make good hardcore.
Pompeii would offer an excellent site for a housing estate.
There is useful scrap iron in the Eiffel Tower.
Most people would be aghast at the suggestions. And the governments of England, Italy and France respectively appreciate the antiquity and heritage of their valuable assets.
Why then is the Manx government neglecting and disregarding its unique heritage?
Our railway network - electric, horse and steam - is second to none and attracts visitors from all over the world.
Yet the heritage railway seems constantly under threat from those who should be maintaining and cherishing it.
It’s time voters made their feelings known.
Sara Goodwins
Maughold
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of on July 27.
