How refreshing to read the spoof letter from M. Trellis in the Examiner (August 22). Made my day!

I wonder how many readers recognise the author as a regular contributor to Radio 4’s excellent I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

Not to mention the wonderful headline about the harm to poultry (page 17)!

Keep up the good work.

Andrew Kerr-Phillips

Hildesley Rd

Douglas

This letter first appeared in the Manx Independent of August 24.

