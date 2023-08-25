I wonder how many readers recognise the author as a regular contributor to Radio 4’s excellent I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.
Not to mention the wonderful headline about the harm to poultry (page 17)!
Keep up the good work.
Andrew Kerr-Phillips
Hildesley Rd
Douglas
This letter first appeared in the Manx Independent of August 24.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
[email protected] Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.