Given that the Manx Missile is set to break the record for stage wins on the Tour de France, isn’t it a missed opportunity not to name the Steam Packet’s latest flag ship Mark Cavendish?
Ann Reeder
Roydon
Norfolk
This letter first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of July 4.
