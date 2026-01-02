In typically and appropriately demanding weather conditions, nationalists gathered at Hango Hill for the annual Illiam Dhone commemoration.
Around 40 hardy souls braved the driving hail and blustery winds to mark the 363rd anniversary of Dhone’s execution in 1663 for treason.
It was a struggle to keep the Manx flag in place and Mathilda Watson, giving the oration in Manx, battled to keep hold of her speaking notes.
This year, for a second year there was no oration in English.
Instead, Mec Vannin chairman Mark Kermode gave some off the cuff words of introduction.
‘Over the last 12 months, the things that have gone on, not just in the Isle of Man but internationally, are leaving me with my jaw on the floor to be honest,’ he said.
‘We have a lunatic in control of the most powerful nation on earth and he is desperate to cause World War Three.
‘Here, the Treasury is forging ahead with scrapping the MiCard and you’ll have to have a bank account to be able to take state payments and your pension.
‘Dr Allinson doesn’t believe there’s a problem getting a bank account - he’s clearly never had to try to get one in recent years.’
Mr Kermode also spoke briefly on energy and food security.
In her oration, Mathilda Watson outlined the importance of everyone getting involved if the Manx language is to survive.
She said: ‘I know many people who stopped speaking Manx after leaving Bunscoill, either because they were discouraged from using it or because they slowly became disconnected from their language and culture.
‘Languages do not die naturally, they are abandoned.
‘Expecting a small community of speakers to carry an entire language is unfair and unrealistic.’
She called for there to be greater exposure to the language and culture in schools, public spaces, the media and in conversation.