I have worked in the energy and small modular reactor industries for many years.
It must be clear by now to even the most hardened supporter of natural gas that the pressure to decarbonise energy production will only increase, and that its use, although attractive in the short term, is not a viable long-term solution.
The European Union, as well as many other administrations, has recognised nuclear energy as being a totally ‘green’ source.
And the great hope of the small modular reactor movement was that they could provide an easily, and cheaply constructed, source of clean distributed power for remote sites around the world.
One such type of small modular reactor is the high temperature gas reactor.
This design requires no water for cooling (it uses helium) and can never – ever – fail and release radiation under any circumstances.
It is the only design that is classified by the International Atomic Energy Agency as being ‘inherently safe’.
A typical high temperature gas reactor plant would require around two hectares of land and could be co-located with existing power plants.
An initial output of 40 MW electricity would provide energy independence to the island, and output could be increased and sold to the UK across the existing transmission line, used for sea-water desalination, hydrogen production, or hydroponic farming.
I realise that there is a lot of concern about nuclear energy, but there should be a lot of concern about fossil fuel sources too. The term ‘inherently safe’ is not one we are used to seeing in everyday life, and I cannot think of any other energy sources (or devices, for that matter) that can be described in this way. But high temperature gas reactors meet this description.
The fuel is fully encapsulated and safe to transport, and all used fuel would leave the island.
And the resultant cost of electricity?
Three-quarters of the present cost. And not subject to price fluctuation caused by international politics.
I would argue that a rational long term energy policy for the Isle of Man should have three main goals – energy independence, zero carbon emissions, and affordable prices with guaranteed price stability.
A small modular reactor could be the start of a path towards this policy, abundant green electricity would bring additional benefits to the economy and workforce – and the island could stand proudly on its own three feet.
David Poole
Weymouth,
Dorset
