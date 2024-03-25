Seven people have appeared in court after police allegedly thwarted an organised crime group.
Four defendants previously appeared in the dock after officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary seized a quantity of illegal drugs.
The haul included 495 grams of cocaine, with a purity of 81 per cent, valued by police at between £49,500 and £99,000, depending on how it was to be cut with other substances, as well as 2,837 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £56,742.
The police investigation was launched after cocaine was found in a van in Onchan.
The seven men are accused of having various levels of involvement in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island via trips to and from Holyhead in a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) which set out from Port St Mary.
A car was also stopped at the Sea Terminal and allegedly found to contain a hidden compartment.
Last week, all seven parties appeared before magistrates.
Aaron Paul Dickinson, aged 32, of Demesne Road, Douglas, is charged with importing cocaine and cannabis to the island, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Mr Dickinson, who won a quarter of a million pounds on a lottery scratch card in 2017, made a bail application, with his partner offering to put up a surety bond of £3,000, however bail was denied by magistrates.
Liam David Skillicorn, aged 23, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, is accused of being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He was represented by Paul Glover, who also made a bail application and asked for an adjournment until March 28, to review the case papers.
Bail was also refused by magistrates.
John Bates, aged 43, of Clough Road, Liverpool, is charged with five counts of removing criminal property from the island.
He was represented by Victoria Kinrade, who said that her client could proceed towards committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal proceedings will take place on May 23.
No bail application was made.
Colin Mark Richards, aged 57, of Waverley House, Ramsey, is charged with importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He was represented by Peter Taylor.
Committal proceedings will also be held on May 23.
No bail application was made.
Christian Mayers, aged 47, of Ashley Park, Onchan, is accused of being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He was represented by Stephen Wood.
Committal proceedings will be held on May 23.
No bail application was made.
Dean McLeod, aged 43, of East Damwood Road, Speke, Liverpool, is charged with attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
He was represented by advocate Louise Cooil.
Committal proceedings will also be held on May 23.
No bail application was made.
Those six defendants are also charged with participating in an organised crime group.
Dean Andrew Dowling, aged 41, of Tweedsmuir Close, Warrington, is charged with being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He was represented by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for an adjournment until March 28 to review the case papers.
No bail application was made.
All seven men are remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.