A 33-year-old man from the UK has been fined £900 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Stephen Lewis Roberts, who is working here fitting air conditioning systems, was arrested after three men were ejected from 1886 bar.
A warrant without bail has been issued for Jack Anthony Clemmett, aged 21, as he was due to appear in court facing the same charge but didn't turn up.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Roberts was at the Regent Street night spot on March 2 with Mr Clemmett and another man.
Roberts was asked to leave the bar after he was said to have thrust a table into a doorman.
However, he refused to go and was subsequently escorted out by two bouncers.
Despite this, Roberts, who lives at Cedar Road in Burntwood, was then said to have tried re-enter the pub but was stopped, though he denied this.
He was described as being verbally aggressive and grabbing at the door staff as they blocked him.
Mr Clemmett, whose address was not given in court but who is also from the UK, and the other man are then alleged to have approached the door staff and become verbally aggressive.
Mr Clemmett is then alleged to have told the bouncers: ‘If you ever come to Birmingham I’ll have you killed.’
Police arrived and the three men were arrested.
Roberts was interviewed and said that he had been out watching football in Jaks and had consumed around eight pints.
He rated himself as ‘eight or nine out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
The court that the three men were working here on long-term construction contracts.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client was a specialist in fitting air conditioning systems and was here for around six months, fitting systems in a number of large premises in the retail sector.
Mr Clegg said that if the defendant was given an exclusion order banning him from the island he may lose his job.
The advocate said that it had not been his client who had made the alleged significant threat, and that Roberts had admitted he was ‘just being a prat’.
Roberts claimed that he had not been trying to re-enter the bar but admitted he had been disorderly.
Mr Clegg said that his client did not know Mr Clemmett well and had not met him before working on the island with him.
The advocate went on to say that Roberts had not drunk since the incident, and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
Magistrates also ordered Roberts to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He agreed to pay £525 immediately, and the remainder of the fine by the end of April.